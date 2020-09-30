Leaf peepers taking in early fall foliage in Franklin County

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Whatever your favorite color of leaf is, it can be found here in Franklin County. And since leaf peeping is an outdoor activity, people are able to enjoy it without many restrictions.

That includes the Broadbent family, who drove up from Norwalk, Connecticut to get a head start on the fall experience.

“We came out to this beautiful area to see the foliage change,” Corrine Broadbent told 22News. “We thought it’s a little less busy up here to do apple picking.”

“Yeah we came out here for such a gorgeous day,” Allan Broadbent added. “It was so gloomy and nasty in the morning but it turned out perfect.”

While social distancing efforts are in effect, people are still picking apples at Clarkdale Farms in Greenfield.

“We have had some great weekends. We’ve been fortunate that the rain has held off,” said Owner Ben Clark. He told 22News some of the people who have been coming to the farm for generations are still coming.

“There’s some semblance of normalcy,” he said. “They’re still coming out to the orchard. Nothing has changed in the last 50 years here.”

Clark told 22News that it’s thanks to this drier weather that we could see some more vibrant colors this season.