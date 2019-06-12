Learn about farming in Franklin County

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The food and farming community in Franklin County is vibrant and increasingly inclusive as farmers work together to make fresh local produce available to everyone.

Whately’s Manheim Farm is a family-owned and-run business going 30 years strong as a wholesale farm.

“We’re food safety minded and we service most of the chains, the supermarket chains that you know and enjoy,” owner Hue Manheim told 22News. “We’re honored to be an American farmer and proud to serve the public, and do what we do.”

In Franklin County, you can find different types of farming from dairy to mixed fruits and vegetables.

Manheim told 22News, in Franklin County farmers support one another by lending a helping hand.

“It’s a very friendly atmosphere, we’re friends with almost everybody in the valley who farms,” Manheim said. “We go back and forth. You couldn’t possibly own all of the equipment that you need to do this business, and so we share.”

Manheim’s son Matthew grew up playing on the farm to now running the day-to-day operations alongside his father.

He told 22News, “I couldn’t ask for a better upbringing. It was honestly kind of, in my eyes, heaven being raised on the farm. My brother always said, ‘The thing about farming is that it’s heaven if you love it or prison if you hate it,’ and as I grew up, I always knew it was something that I wanted to do.”

Manheim Farm is just one of more than 800 farms in Franklin County.