GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A fourth of July celebration wouldn’t be complete without fireworks, but in Massachusetts, state and local fire officials are asking you to leave it to the professionals.

Bringing fireworks into Massachusetts is illegal, even if you bought them legally. For example, New Hampshire sells fireworks to anyone 21 and up if you show a valid ID. In Massachusetts, all forms of fireworks are illegal whether you light them or not. That includes sparklers and firecrackers.

Fire Captain Luke Hartnett of the Turners Falls Fire Department said that it is important to remember that lighting fireworks not only pose a risk to you, but also the people around you, “Your neighbors, your family, your friends and also ourselves. You know we put ourselves out there, it’s our job but at the same time there could be an enhanced risk of danger.”

Captain Hartnett recommends going to the professional fireworks displays that many communities are hosting.

In Greenfield there will be the fireworks display at Beacon Field this Friday, July 1st. Fireworks go off around 9:30 p.m.