GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Following a request for proposals process, Greenfield Savings Bank is buying the Leavitt-Hovey House on 402 Main St., which was once home to the Greenfield Public Library. As a news release from the city said, the acquisition will preserve the historic building and create jobs.

Greenfield Savings Bank bought the Leavitt-Hovey House from the city for $10,000 and will spend about $2.5 million on interior, exterior, mechanical, and fire protection upgrades. The organization plans to maintain the building’s character and historical significance while improving amenities.

Various energy-efficient materials will be used in insulation and lighting, as well as investigating the cost benefits of HVAC control systems and solar panels. Additionally, improvements will be made to the property’s handicap accessibility.

Upon acquiring the Leavitt-Hovey House, the bank will be able to expand its local platform for financial products and services. The for-profit organization will pay 100 percent of the tax amount based on the property’s current and future assessed value.

“I can’t think of a better organization to purchase and restore one of our city’s most historically significant buildings than Greenfield Savings Bank. We will all reap the benefits of their investment in downtown Greenfield for many years,” said Mayor Roxann Wedegartner.



The Leavitt-Hovey House was built in 1797 by famed architect Asher Benjamin during the Federal period. Over the years, the property has maintained its classical revival architectural style. The Greenfield Public Library relocated to the building in 1909 after taking ownership of the house by eminent domain in 1907. In order to complete the relocation to the new Greenfield Public Library on 412 Main Street, the library closed its services on June 17, 2023.



“The purchase of the historic Leavitt-Hovey House will give our Bank the space we need to expand our Greenfield campus, add more jobs and increase the city’s property tax base,” said Greenfield Savings Bank President and CEO Thomas J. Meshako. “Greenfield Savings Bank is proud to play a role in the preservation of this landmark building for future generations.”



A review of the RFP application was conducted by Mayor Roxann Wedegartner, Chief Procurement Officer Laura Phelps, Building Inspector Mark Snow, Crossroads Cultural District Chair Caitlin Von Schmidt, Christian LaPlante, Assistant for Economic and Community Development Grants, and Stephen Hussey, President of the Artspace Board.



Despite a principal agreement, the official signing of the property has not taken place. Negotiations are continuing between both parties. Once the deal has been finalized, the city will notify the public.

