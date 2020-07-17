Leverett Fire: Stay away from Joshua Hill until brush fire is completely out

LEVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters are still asking residents to avoid Joshua Hill in Leverett as they continue to work on a brush fire that’s been burning for at least three weeks.

The Leverett Fire Department on Thursday said there are still hotspots and fire inside the fire line they created to control the fire when it started weeks ago. The brush fire has burned more than 20 acres of land in the area since it started in late June.







Photo: Leverett Fire Department

More than 100 firefighters from multiple towns have been assisting with the all-day operations by providing UTVs, ATVs, and brush trucks.

Crews have been working throughout the week and will continue all next week in hopes to fully control and extinguish the burning brush.

“Please avoid going on Joshua Hill,” the fire department said in a Facebook post.