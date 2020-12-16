Leverett police searching for missing man in wooded area

LEVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) – The Leverett Police Department is asking for the public’s health in locating a missing man.

According to the Leverett Police Department, Richard Drury is reported missing in the area of the town line of Shutesbury and Leverett on Dudleyville Road. Police and fire departments have searched the area on Tuesday and continue to search for Drury in the wooded area on Dudleyville Road Wednesday.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact Shelburne Control at 413-625-8200.