Leverett police searching for missing man in wooded area

Franklin County
Posted: / Updated:

(WAZE)

LEVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) – The Leverett Police Department is asking for the public’s health in locating a missing man.

According to the Leverett Police Department, Richard Drury is reported missing in the area of the town line of Shutesbury and Leverett on Dudleyville Road. Police and fire departments have searched the area on Tuesday and continue to search for Drury in the wooded area on Dudleyville Road Wednesday.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area.  If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact Shelburne Control at 413-625-8200.

MAP: Dudleyville Road in Leverett

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Severe Weather Alert

Trending Stories

Donate Today