ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP)– An Orange District Court jury has convicted a Leverett woman of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation in connection with a fatal motor vehicle accident in April 2020.

Mary C. Nelson, age 81, was sentenced to probation for two years and her license suspended for 15 years by Orange District Court Judge David Ross.

Nelson was involved in a crash with 57-year-old Belchertown resident Kevin Douville. According to court records, on April 25, 2020, Nelson made a left hand turn into a driveway on Long Plain Road, also known as Route 63, in Leverett, driving directly into the path of Douville’s motorcycle. Douville sustained serious injuries and died the next day.

The jury deliberated for about an hour before returning the guilty verdict.