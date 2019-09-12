Leyden students begin classes in nearby town

LEYDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of Leyden elementary school students started classes in a neighboring town this summer.

Some 30 children attended Pearl Rhodes Elementary School in Leyden last year. But that school building is in the process of being converted into town offices.

School budget deficit forced the Pearl Rhodes Elementary School to close in Leyden in March. The students who attended the Rhodes School are now traveling to Bernardston, the next town over.

Town officials will soon take over the old school building, once the renovations are finished.

Michelle Giarusso, Leyden Municipal Assistant said, “I’m in the process of getting the electricity transferred and the telephones transferred, internet service reinstalled.”

Giarusso told 22News it’s cheaper to convert the old school building, and that there’s been a decline in a number of Leyden’s school-age children in recent years.

The town is still in the process of getting an occupancy permit for the new town offices, which they told us should come within the next month.