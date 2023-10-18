NEW SALEM, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple fire crews were called to a double rollover crash on Rt. 202 in New Salem Wednesday evening.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews were called to the area of 493 Daniel Shays Highway for a double rollover crash. Upon arrival, crews from both New Salem and Orange found two vehicles, one on its side and one over the guardrail.

According to the Orange Fire Department, one occupant was brought to Athol Hospital and then transferred via UMass Memorial Life Flight to UMass Worcester.

We will continue to update this story as soon as new details emerge.