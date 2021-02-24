LifePath in Greenfield awarded $40,000 to combat food insecurity and mental health issues

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts has awarded a total of $161,000 in grants to LifePath to help combat mental health and food insecurity assistance to those impacted by COVID-19.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the grants are from the COVID-19 Response Fund for the Pioneer Valley, which has previously awarded $121,000 to LifePath in 2020 and another $40,000 in 2021.

Barbara Bodzin, LifePath’s Executive Director, says, “Working with the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts has been a positive and meaningful experience as we’ve navigated and addressed the COVID crisis and related inequalities primarily created by age, geography, and health status.”

The funds provided frozen meals to more than 200 residents who may have lost work or access to the grocery store due to COVID-19. LifePath also used the grant money for their operating busget including, technology, groceries, and personal care items.

“I have a profound appreciation for CFWM’s efforts to put resources in the hands of those making the biggest difference in our communities. It’s not lost on us that there are hundreds of worthy non-profit organizations in the Pioneer Valley. For LifePath to be viewed as one carrying out a mission that matches the goals of CFWM’s donors, we feel valued.

During the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, LifePath offered in-home assistance, meal delivery, and social support. Throughout 2020, LifePath purchased and distributed personal protective equipment (PPE) to home health aides and personal care attendants, and distributed PPE to 1,700 residents.

To donate to the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts visit communityfoundation.org.

“The pandemic has put those we serve at higher risk for isolation, malnutrition, and reduced access to supports—making a vulnerable population even more so. Funding received through the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts allows LifePath consumers to live a better life than they might without the support CFWM so generously helps us to provide.”