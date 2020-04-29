LifePath in Greenfield received $25,000 to enhance services for eldery during pandemic

(WWLP) – LifePath Aging Agency in Greenfield has received a $25,000 award to enhance their services for elders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LifePath is a western Massachusetts Based Agency on Aging that provides services for the elderly, people with disabilities, and caregivers.

The agency applied for the funding from the Meals on Wheels America COVID-19 Response Fund to expand its services.

LifePath said there was an increase in demand in Franklin County and the North Quabbin Region when the pandemic started from elders whose caregivers may no longer be able to visit or whose senior centers closed.

“It really just means so much. Our worst fear was that you know that when this started to happen that we knew there would be a surge in demand and we were worried that we might not be able to meet the need,” Lynne Feldman, LifePath Director of Community Services told 22News.

Feldman says they also needed the extra money during the pandemic to buy personal protective equipment for drivers and to hire more staff at their kitchen. LifePath Meals on Wheels program doesn’t turn anyone away or put anyone on a waitlist.