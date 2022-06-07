GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A local organization is seeking 25 volunteers to help with three food delivery programs.

LifePath provides care to older adults and people with disabilities in Franklin County and the North Quabbin. They are looking for help with the following programs:

MEALS ON WHEELS – Drivers deliver pre-made meals to homebound people, mornings, Monday through Friday. Volunteers can sign up for one to five days.

– Drivers deliver pre-made meals to homebound people, mornings, Monday through Friday. Volunteers can sign up for one to five days. GROCERY SHOPPER – Volunteers are partnered with a person to go shopping for groceries.

– Volunteers are partnered with a person to go shopping for groceries. FARM TO HOME– Volunteers will help people place their orders for fresh food from local farms, one to four weeks per month, by phone, and can work from home.

If you’re interested in one of these or other volunteer opportunities offered by LifePath go to their website for more information or call 413-773-5555, x3006.