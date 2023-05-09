GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – LifePath is the first recipient in Massachusetts of funding from ‘Helping Homebound Heroes’, a program that provides home repairs and modifications for aging veterans.

Meals on Wheels America has announced the Home Depot Foundation has put forth a commitment of $2.53 million to the ‘Helping Homebound Heroes’ program, which will enable the program to double its geographic reach, from eight to 16 different markets across the U.S. LifePath, an Area Agency on Aging (AAA) and Aging Services Access Point (ASAP) in Greenfield, received a grant of $25,000 to support their Home Safety Program. LifePath is the first recipient in the state to receive funding from the program.

Left to Right: Veteran homeowner Lesley Chadwick, Volunteer Jed Proujansky, Volunteer Mike Fair (Photo courtesy of LifePath)

“We are thrilled to be participating in the ‘Helping Homebound Heroes’ program, as the first such grant recipient in Massachusetts. We are also honored to be expressly supporting our veteran neighbors, by seeking to reduce risks, increase functional access, and improve their safety and satisfaction in aging at home,” said Mark Devlin, Home Safety Program Director for LifePath. “We want to thank both Meals on Wheels America and The Home Depot Foundation for supporting our Home Safety program through this $25,000 grant.”

Since 2015, The Home Depot Foundation has contributed countless volunteer hours from Team Depot, their associate volunteer force, and more than $16 million, to work alongside community-based Meals on Wheels programs on a wide range of home repair projects, from converting showers and adding grab bars for bathroom accessibility, to repairing railings and constructing wheelchair ramps, according to a news release sent to 22News, from LifePath.

Left to Right: Volunteer Jed Proujansky, Veteran homeowner Lesley Chadwick, Volunteer Steve Eipper (Photo courtesy of LifePath)

“With more than nine million veteran homeowners over the age of 55, there is a growing need for critical home repairs and modifications, which have proven positive effects on health and quality of life,” said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels America. “Thanks to The Home Depot Foundation’s increased support, more Meals on Wheels programs are able to help military veterans live more safely and independently in the comfort of their homes. We are so grateful for the Foundation’s long-standing commitment.”

This marks the ninth year of the ‘Helping Homebound Heroes’ program, which has served more than 2,000 veterans, with a goal to serve even more aging veterans across the country.