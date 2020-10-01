LifePath receives grant to help senior centers across western Massachusetts

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – LifePath in Greenfield says it’s received more than $16,000 in grant money all thanks to the CARES act.

The Bernardston Senior Center is receiving roughly $3,000 to expand their newsletter. The center is one of four organizations receiving the funds in western Massachusetts.

The money going towards services that support seniors comes at a time when the people most vulnerable to the virus are finding themselves isolated.

“It’s really exciting to be able to have this extra funding to be able to do a little bit more for folks in this time of need,” Lynne Feldman, Director of Community Services and Planner at LifePath, told 22News.

Bernardston Senior Center Director Hayley Bolton added, “It’s a tremendous blessing to be able to have this money to put this newsletter out because it is the main way we connect with people who can’t come to the senior center.”

Community Legal Aid will be receiving $6,000 and $4,500 will go towards the North Quabbin Citizen Advocacy. The Northfield Senior Center will also be acquiring roughly $3,000.