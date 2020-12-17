Light, fluffy snow coats western Massachusetts Thursday

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is covered in snow Thursday morning after a winter storm hit the area Wednesday night into Thursday.

The snow in Franklin County and the rest of western Massachusetts is light and fluffy but there is a lot of it and it keeps coming down.

Wind conditions are making the visibility tough, but the Department of Public works in Greenfield has been out since early Thursday morning working to clear the roads.

Greenfield has 14 inches of snow as of 10:00 a.m.