Light Up the Fairgrounds kicks off this weekend in Franklin county

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Light Up the Fairgrounds, Franklin County’s drive-thru holiday light spectacular event kicked off Friday.

On its first night, people from all over came to take in the light displays, crafted by local community members, organizations, and businesses.

22News spoke to one of the organizers of this Christmas tradition about what it means to bring Christmas cheer during a pandemic.

“When we began this, it was because of COVID,” Erica Almeida, Director of Development for the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Franklin County told 22News. “We thought we would be long out of it but here we are, and we’re having a safe, effective, spirited event here.”

For a minimum donation of just $5 per car, visitors can see the light extravaganza for the holidays. Visitors are being asked to line up on Laurel Street where the display will wrap around the fairgrounds to the main entrance. Visitors will also be encouraged to vote for their favorite display through a ballot.

The event runs this weekend and will continue the weekends of December 3rd-5th and December 10th-12th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.