GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A popular Franklin County winter holiday event is looking for participants.

The “Light Up the Fairgrounds” drive through lighting display is celebrating its third year. Organizers are asking the community to become involved by creating a holiday light display to be built at the Franklin County Fairgrounds. They anticipate more than 50 displays to be entered by community businesses, individuals and organizations.

This year’s event will take place over three weekends: November 25,26,27, December 2,3, 4 and December 9,10, 11. Every display entry accepted will be eligible to win cash prizes based on votes from attendees.

For more information about entering the event can be found at the following websites:

The money raised from entrance fees will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Regional Dog Shelter and the Franklin County Fairgrounds.