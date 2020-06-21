LIST: COVID-19 case numbers in Franklin County

(WWLP) – According to the Department of Public Health, Franklin County has ranked the fourth county in western Massachusetts with the highest COVID-19 cases totaling 358.

Top 5 cities and towns with the most COVID-19 cases in Franklin County:

Greenfield – 200 Montague – 27 Deerfield/Sunderland – 9 Buckland/Shelburne – 8 Bernardston/Erving – 6

Full list of COVID-19 case numbers in every city and town in Hampden County as of June 17:

Ashfield – Less than 5

Bernardston – 6

Buckland – 8

Charlemont – Less than 5

Colrain – Less than 5

Conway – Less than 5

Deerfield – 9

Erving – 6

Gill – Less than 5

Greenfield – 200

Hawley – 0

Heath – 0

Leverett – Less than 5

Leyden – 0

Monroe – 0

Montague – 27

New Salem – Less than 5

Northfield – Less than 5

Rowe – 0

Shelburne – 8

Shutesbury – Less than 5

Sunderland– 9

Warwick – 0

Wendell – 0

Whately – 5

Related Stories:

LIST: COVID-19 case numbers in Hampden County

LIST: COVID-19 case numbers in Hampshire County