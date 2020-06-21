LIST: COVID-19 case numbers in Franklin County

Franklin County

(WWLP) – According to the Department of Public Health, Franklin County has ranked the fourth county in western Massachusetts with the highest COVID-19 cases totaling 358.

Top 5 cities and towns with the most COVID-19 cases in Franklin County:

  1. Greenfield – 200
  2. Montague – 27
  3. Deerfield/Sunderland – 9
  4. Buckland/Shelburne – 8
  5. Bernardston/Erving – 6

Full list of COVID-19 case numbers in every city and town in Hampden County as of June 17:

Ashfield – Less than 5
Bernardston – 6
Buckland – 8
Charlemont – Less than 5
Colrain – Less than 5
Conway – Less than 5
Deerfield – 9
Erving – 6
Gill – Less than 5
Greenfield – 200
Hawley – 0
Heath – 0
Leverett – Less than 5
Leyden – 0
Monroe – 0
Montague – 27
New Salem – Less than 5
Northfield – Less than 5
Rowe – 0
Shelburne – 8
Shutesbury – Less than 5
Sunderland– 9
Warwick – 0

Wendell – 0

Whately – 5

