LIST: COVID-19 case numbers in Franklin County

(WWLP) – According to the Department of Public Health, Franklin County has ranked the fourth county in western Massachusetts with the highest COVID-19 cases totaling 358.
Top 5 cities and towns with the most COVID-19 cases in Franklin County:
- Greenfield – 200
- Montague – 27
- Deerfield/Sunderland – 9
- Buckland/Shelburne – 8
- Bernardston/Erving – 6
Full list of COVID-19 case numbers in every city and town in Hampden County as of June 17:
Ashfield – Less than 5
Bernardston – 6
Buckland – 8
Charlemont – Less than 5
Colrain – Less than 5
Conway – Less than 5
Deerfield – 9
Erving – 6
Gill – Less than 5
Greenfield – 200
Hawley – 0
Heath – 0
Leverett – Less than 5
Leyden – 0
Monroe – 0
Montague – 27
New Salem – Less than 5
Northfield – Less than 5
Rowe – 0
Shelburne – 8
Shutesbury – Less than 5
Sunderland– 9
Warwick – 0
Wendell – 0
Whately – 5
