LIST: COVID-19 case numbers in Franklin County

(WWLP) – According to the Department of Public Health, Franklin County is ranked the 4th county in western Massachusetts with the highest COVID-19 cases.

Top 5 towns with the most COVID-19 cases in Franklin County:

Greenfield – 198 Montague – 25 Deerfield/Sunderland – 9 Buckland/Shelburne – 8 Bernardston/Erving – 6

Ashfield – Less than 5

Bernardston – 6

Buckland – 8

Charlemont – Less than 5

Colrain – Less than 5

Conway – Less than 5

Deerfield – 9

Erving – 6

Gill – Less than 5

Greenfield – 198

Hawley – 0

Heath – 0

Leverett – Less than 5

Leyden – 0

Monroe – 0

Montague – 25

New Salem – Less than 5

Northfield – Less than 5

Rowe – 0

Shelburne – 8

Shutesbury – Less than 5

Sunderland– 9

Warwick – 0

Wendell – 0 Whately – 5

