List of Franklin County schools temporarily closing due to coronavirus concerns

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple school districts in Franklin County have announced they’ll be closing for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns.
- Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch District: Closed through March 27th
- Gill-Montague Reg School District: Closed through March 20th
- Mohawk Trail Regional School: Closed through March 27th
- Orange Elementary (Dexter Park & Fisher Hill), Petersham Center & Ralph C. Mahar Regional: Closed through Friday, March 20th
I’d like to update you further on the district’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. We have made a proactive decision to close all Mohawk Trail and Hawlemont Regional School District buildings for two weeks beginning Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. This includes all school day and after school activities within our districts, including athletic activities. I will be sharing more detailed information with you soon through our official communication channels. Thank you for your patience while we take all the steps possible to assure everyone’s safety.Pat Bell, Interim Superintendent of Mohawk Trail regional School