List of Franklin County schools temporarily closing due to coronavirus concerns

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - As concerns over the spread of the coronavirus continue people are taking precautions.

"I think everybody takes it seriously. I wash my hands now 10 to 15 times a a day thoroughly and no handshakes. I do elbows with my customers and be careful around people who are coughing or sick that's all," said Mark Foballe of Glastonbury, Connecticut.