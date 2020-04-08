LIST: What’s open in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker ordered all non-essential businesses to close in Massachusetts until May 4.

The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce created a list a couple weeks ago of what businesses are open and which are closed.

The Greenfield Business Association created a list of essential business that remain open specifically in Greenfield:

Food Establishments

Liquor & Beverage

Service Establishments

Retail Establishments

Baker Office Supply 413-774-2345 B2B Pick-up, Delivery, By Phone Roundabout Books 413-773-0820 Pick-up, Delivery, By Phone

If you would like to add your business to the list visit GreenfieldBusiness.org