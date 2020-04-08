LIST: What’s open in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker ordered all non-essential businesses to close in Massachusetts until May 4.
The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce created a list a couple weeks ago of what businesses are open and which are closed.
The Greenfield Business Association created a list of essential business that remain open specifically in Greenfield:
Food Establishments
|Applebee’s
|413-772-0079
|Pick-up / Delivery
|Athens Pizza
|413-774-3723
|Pick-up
|Big Y
|413-772-0435
|Bonnie B’s Country Kitchen
|413-475-3758
|Pick-up
|Brad’s Place (reopening Mon, April 13)
|413-773-8460
|Pick-up
|El Greco (Greek)
|413-774-2844
|Pick-up / DoorDash.com
|Goodies Pizza
|413-772-2586
|Pick-up / Delivery
|Green Fields Market
|413-325-8810
|Pick-up
|Manna House (Korean)
|413-774-5955
|Pick-up
|Mesa Verde (Mexican)
|413-772-2531
|Pick-up / DoorDash.com
|New Fortune (Chinese)
|413-772-0838
|Pick-up / Delivery
|Pete’s Seafood Restaurant
|413-772-2153
|Pick-up
|Rise Above Bakery
|413-475-3926
|Pick-up
|Roberto’s Pizza
|413-775-0155
|Pick-up
|Sofia’s Pizza
|413-774-9900
|Delivery
|Subway
|413-774-5999
|Pick-up
|Thai Blue Ginger
|413-772-0921
|Pick-up, Phone
|Village Pizza
|413-772-6209
|Pick-up
|Wings Over Greenfield
|413-773-9464
|Pick-up, Phone
Liquor & Beverage
|Artisan Beverage Cooperative
|413-773-9700
|Pick-up
|Green River Liquor & Ruggeri’s Redemption Center
|413-772-0468
|Pick-up, Delivery, By Phone
|Ryan & Casey Liquors
|413-772-6585
|Pick-up, Delivery
|Spirit Shoppe
|413-774-9488
|Pick-up, Delivery
|The Wine Rack
|413-773-9988
|Pick-up, Delivery, By Phone
Service Establishments
|American Knight Transportation
|413-774-5466
|Pick-up, Delivery
|M&M Removal Service
|413-773-7384
|Pick-up
|Meineke Car Care Center
|413-774-6056
|Pick-up, Delivery, By Phone
|Montague WebWorks
|413-320-5336
|Via Phone, Video Conf
|Pioneer Valley Veterinary Hospital
|413-773-7511
|PV Squared Solar
|413-772-8788
|By Phone, Video Conf
|Reil Cleaning Services
|413-223-5494
|By Phone
|Triton Automotive
|413-774-4753
|Pick-up, Delivery, By Phone
Retail Establishments
|Baker Office Supply
|413-774-2345
|B2B Pick-up, Delivery, By Phone
|Roundabout Books
|413-773-0820
|Pick-up, Delivery, By Phone
If you would like to add your business to the list visit GreenfieldBusiness.org