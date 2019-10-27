Local 10-year-old raises money for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The call to community service has started at a young age for a 10-year-old hockey player from the Franklin county town of Orange.

During October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this 10-year-old has thrown himself into a fundraising challenge among youth Hockey goalies throughout the nation.

They raise money for cancer research through goals saved and by collecting money in their community.

Playing for the Franklin County Hockey Association, Jay McGinnis has so far raised nearly $1,400, the most among more than 100 youth hockey goalies in Massachusetts.

Jay told 22News, “It makes me feel like I’m helping out and stopping something that’s taking other people’s lives.”

Jay’s parents, Paul and Faith McGinnis, encourage his commitment to caring, taking great pride in what their son has accomplished so far.

“I get so proud of him I want to burst. He put his feet forward and said, I want to do this,” said Faith.

Paul McGinnis added that Jay is an outstanding young man for his commitment to fundraising.

“Jay is a phenomenal young man, and he takes everything to heart and tries to do the best he can with this fundraiser, October Saves, the nationwide goalie challenge, he has embraced it,” said Paul McGinnis.

Jay’s fundraising extends beyond Franklin county boundaries this coming week.

Jay’s Greenfield based team plays Friday at 5:30 at the Olympia in West Springfield, where he will no doubt with your help adding to the money he’s helping raise for cancer research.