Local animal shelter took in 380 dogs from out of state
LEVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) - Dakin Humane Society has a lot of dogs in need of a forever home. They have the resources and space at their animal shelters to take in Dixie dogs.
Dakin Humane Society has two animal shelters, one in Springfield and the other Leverett.
Out of the 1,100 dogs Dakin took in last year, 380 came from overcrowded shelters in the South as part of Dakin's Dixie Dog program. Dakin said these Dixie dogs have a better chance at being adopted at their shelters.
"Dakin is very well known for adopting pets and in our town its definitely a priority for people to get rescued pets and get the ones that need a home the most." Laurie DiDonato of Wendell
Dakin Humane Society Executive Director Carmine DiCenso told 22News all of the dogs they take in from the South are vaccinated before they are moved to their shelters. Dakin typically receives two trucks of Dixie dogs each month.
DiCenso said most of their Dixie Dogs are adopted very quickly.
To find out what dogs are available for adoption, click here
Local News
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- The X in Springfield on list of dangerous intersections
- Mayor from Italy visits Springfield
- Body found in Ludlow woods
- Sobriety checkpoint in Hampden County tonight
World News
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Stormy Daniels' lawyer says all charges against her have been dismissed
- Emotional support pig faces eviction
- Woman finds phone dropped from plane
- 1 dead in plane crash in Plainville, Connecticut
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Text Alerts
Get breaking news and weather alerts on your cell phone.Read More »
-
Email Alerts
Sign up for Breaking News, Weather, Daily News, I-Team and Traffic Alerts emails from 22News.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather App
The most powerful weather app in western Mass. with personal forecasts, alerts, and radar from the 22News Storm Team.Read More »
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-