Local animal shelter took in 380 dogs from out of state

LEVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) - Dakin Humane Society has a lot of dogs in need of a forever home. They have the resources and space at their animal shelters to take in Dixie dogs.

Dakin Humane Society has two animal shelters, one in Springfield and the other Leverett.

Out of the 1,100 dogs Dakin took in last year, 380 came from overcrowded shelters in the South as part of Dakin's Dixie Dog program. Dakin said these Dixie dogs have a better chance at being adopted at their shelters.

"Dakin is very well known for adopting pets and in our town its definitely a priority for people to get rescued pets and get the ones that need a home the most." Laurie DiDonato of Wendell

Dakin Humane Society Executive Director Carmine DiCenso told 22News all of the dogs they take in from the South are vaccinated before they are moved to their shelters. Dakin typically receives two trucks of Dixie dogs each month.

DiCenso said most of their Dixie Dogs are adopted very quickly.