Local businesses team up to provide Thanksgiving meals for local veterans

(WWLP) – Some veterans will be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner in their home thanks to a partnership between a local agency, farm, and bank.

Prime Home Health Care teamed up with TD Bank and Meadowbrook Farm from East Longmeadow to deliver Thanksgiving meals to homebound veterans in several communities.

22News was there on Tuesday when they made a delivery to a veteran in Feeding Hills.

“There are people out there that they may not know, that are thinking about them and carrying about them and to show up on their doorstep unexpectedly to bring them thanksgiving dinner,” said Matt Maguire, TD Bank Group.

Veterans were treated to an entire Thanksgiving meal including turkey, squash and dessert.