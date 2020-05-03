Local couple marries in butterfly conservatory, surprised by wedding car parade

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Around the world, the butterfly represents change, hope, and life—and that is why during this difficult time George Miller and Gayle Ball of Bernardston decided to get married surrounded by thousands of butterflies.

“To be honest the first time he brought me to the conservatory I was planning our wedding,” Gayle told 22News.

George Miller is the co-owner of Magic Wings Butterfly Conservatory in Deerfield. He’s known Gayle, a Springfield librarian since they were kids. After years without contact, they reconnected and their first date was–of course—among the butterflies.

With social distancing efforts in check, it only made sense to still make their vows in the place where they fell in love.

“It is very exciting and bittersweet in a few different ways,” said George. “We are glad that we have over 4000 live butterflies to share the event with us.”

The pandemic may have changed traditional weddings, but for George and Gayle, they were happy to share the ceremony among just a couple of family members and the butterflies—-or so they thought.









To make the day plenty more special, George’s sister, Kathy, surprised the newlyweds with a wedding car parade of family and friends from across the state.

“I managed to get through the ceremony without crying,” said Gayle. “I had to shout out hey you guys made me cry.”

George and Gayle are hoping by next year they can have a full reception with their guests, and of course all of the butterflies.

22News asked the newlyweds if they have any advice for other’s still wanting to get married. They said be creative and adaptable and you can still make it an amazing day.