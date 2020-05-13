Local COVID-19 testing capacity gets boost from federal grant

(WWLP) – $1.3 million in new federal grants will help to to expand testing capacity in Massachusetts.

The money was approved by Congress in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

The grant funding will be provided to health centers in Worcester and Franklin County.

Here in western Massachusetts, the Community Health Center of Franklin County is being given more than $220,000.

The funds will go towards the buying and administering tests, expanding contract tracing programs, and buying personal protective equipment.