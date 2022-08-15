DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A sign that fall is not that far off… early apples are here.

There are only a few varieties available so far but the owner of Clarkdale Fruit Farms said they’re on track for the season. Here’s what’s up for grabs right now: Paula Red’s, Ginger golds and Sansa’s.

Ben Clark, the owner of Clarkdale Fruit Farm in Deerfield said they started selling apples two weeks ago and this dry, hot weather could have an interesting impact on this year’s apple crop.

“The flavor’s great. Size is a little down because it’s so dry and hot. We do have irrigation on the apples. Like everybody, we’re running a lot of water,” said Clark.

They’re seeing similar results with their peaches. Right now, we’re in the middle of that season. Clark said this has been their most flavorable crop of peaches in awhile.

They’re expecting apple season to really ramp up once we hit September.