DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Businesses benefited from the long weekend in Franklin County.

Fall is of course the peak for apple orchards, pumpkin patches and corn mazes… and with pleasant fall weather as well as Monday off of work for many, this past weekend marked an important one for businesses relying on tourism. Local attractions took advantage of the increased foot traffic as people from all over the Northeast came to enjoy what Franklin County has to offer.

“Yeah with the holiday weekend, it was definitely really busy, beautiful weather day like today. The sun was out, we have the fall foliage, a lot of people coming out both local and then a lot of people coming from Connecticut, New York… all over,” said Ben Clark, owner of Clarkdale Fruit Farms.

Clark mentioned that he’s friends with many farmers in the state and all of them said they had a successful busy weekend. Farmers from across the area expect another weekend ahead with great weather.