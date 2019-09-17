Local farms embracing start of apple picking season

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Apple picking season is underway in western Massachusetts.

Fall officially starts in one week but seasonal fall activities are already up and running.

Once the weather starts getting cooler, people all around Massachusetts start flocking to apple orchards. Clarkdale fruit farms in Deerfield grows more than 50 varieties of apples.

Ben Clark says the best apples are at the top of the tree.

“We’re really happy with crowds coming out on the weekend but during the week is a good time to come because there are not as many people here,” said Clark.

He says the Macintosh apple is the most native to New England orchards, and one of the most popular. But some types of apples don’t even get picked until later in the season such as Red Delicious and Granny Smith.

While a lot of apples may look the same red and delicious, some kinds and better for different things.

“Honey crisp is certainly one of the favorites for eating but gala is really great and sweet,” Clark told 22News. “Macintosh is all-purpose, eating, pies everything you want to do with it. Cortland’s are another great baking apple and Gravenstein is another great baking apple.”

Clark says local apple picking is better than in-store because people can try different kinds while picking until they find a favorite.

Apple picking season goes all the way through October.