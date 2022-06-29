GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fireworks can be fun to watch but illegal to have in Massachusetts if you’re not a licensed professional. This past weekend state police seized hundreds of illegal fireworks, sending an important reminder not to bring fireworks here to Massachusetts.

Mary Bebey has been at Phantom Fireworks of Hinsdale, New Hampshire for 20 years. She said it’s legal for people 21 and over to buy fireworks there if they show a valid ID. While employees there make sure to provide safety guidance, it’s up to you to make sure you’re following the law in your state.

“All these warning labels are actually going to tell the consumer how to use them,” said Bebey.

All of the fireworks are legal to buy and use in New Hampshire but to bring them across state lines, even sparklers, is illegal.

Captain Luke Hartnett of the Turners Falls Fire Department told 22News, “They burn at 1,800 degrees and you can very easily be burned by that and if they’re dropped on something, it can burn your skin, burn your clothing and create quite the fire hazard.”

Captain Hartnett said the department has responded to a number of calls related to fireworks including one in April where fireworks caused a brush fire in Millers Falls. Between 2012 and 2021, the state’s fire departments have reported more than 900 fires related to illegal fireworks.

Hartnett said it’s important to remember that fireworks can not only pose a risk to you but to the people around you, “Your neighbors, your family, your friends and also ourselves. You know we put ourselves out there, it’s our job but at the same time, there could be an enhanced risk of danger.”

Many communities will host legal fireworks displays including in Greenfield at Beacon field this Friday night around 9:30 p.m.