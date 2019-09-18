Local high school football coach a Hometown Heroes finalist

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – A local high school coach is a finalist for a Hometown Heroes award.

The community is rallying around Franklin County Technical School sports coach Joe Gamache, who, as far as they’re concerned, has already won this award. Coach Gamache said he was a little thrown off and surprised when he found out he was nominated for the award.

“Mostly because I don’t really do what I do for that kind of recognition. I just want to be there for kids and offer them a support system,” Gamache told 22News.

Gamache is a finalist for the FloSports Hometown Hero award. If he wins, he’ll receive $25,000 for his mortgage. He said he’s received positive comments from the school community.

“Students and staff are aware,” Gamache told 22News. “It’s been out there now for a couple of days. I’m getting a lot of really positive feedback, people throughout the community are sharing it through social media and everything else.”

Gamache is one of five finalists chosen from more than 1,000 nominations. One of Joe’s former team members nominated him for the award.

To be nominated, a high school coach must have a strong community presence, enrich their athletes’ lives, and receive praise from peers and other coaches.

“He’s student-centered. He’s one of the most kind, gentle humans you’ll ever meet. He’s a big guy but he’s a gentle giant,” Franklin County Technical School Principal, Brian Spadafino, described Gamache.

“He puts kids first and their needs first. I think he has an attitude that he looks at the positive in kids and he brings out the best in them,” Spadafino continued.

Principal Spadafino says Gamache’s work with students embodies the school’s mission.

To vote for Joe to win, click here. Voters have until the September 27.