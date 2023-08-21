DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Jim McGovern will be in Deerfield on Monday, along with State Senators Jo Comerford and Paul Mark, and several state representatives, to raise money for the Massachusetts Farm Resiliency Fund.

This fund was created by the United Way of Central Massachusetts (UWCM) with the goal of responding to both the recent storm impact in western and central Mass and having long-term potential to respond to how our climate is affecting our farms.

According to UWCM, this fund will help to support:

Farmers and their families and their livelihood are affected by natural disasters

Crops – the food that is grown locally that provides nourishment

Children and Families, Seniors, and Veterans who use Food Banks and local food pantries to combat hunger and work toward food security

The economy – of the region and the state. There are 7,241 farms in Massachusetts, comprising 491,653 acres and employing 25,920 people. These farms generate $475,000,000 for the Massachusetts economy.

Monday that is raised during the event on Monday will help support Massachusetts farmers that were devastated by July’s record-breaking rain and flooding that impacted 2,700 acres of farmland across 100 farms and resulted in $15 million in crop losses.

The event on Monday begins at 5:00 p.m. at the Berkshire Brewing Company in Deerfield.

Representatives Natalie Blais, Dan Carey, Mindy Domb, Lindsay Sabadosa, Aaron Saunders, and Susannah Whipps of the Massachusetts Farm Resiliency Fund will also be in attendance.