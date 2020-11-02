Local residents keeping holiday celebrations small this year

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As people make their plans for Thanksgiving, health experts are reminding people the virus is not taking a vacation.

A lot of the shoppers we spoke to say COVID-19 is on their minds as we get ready for this upcoming holiday and that’s why they’re keeping things small. Doctor Anthony Fauci warns that the virus is spreading mainly through small gatherings inside people’s homes.

Since that’s what Thanksgiving tends to look like, it can be the perfect storm. Shoppers like Stephen Wendell say they aren’t taking any chances this year, especially as cases continue to climb nationwide.

Wendell told 22News, “This year unlike normally when we would visit family, we’re going to stay home.

Fellow Shopper Walter White even said that he too wants to avoid gatherings this year. “So much stuff going on out there and it’s getting worse,” said White.



One option shoppers mentioned is how they’ll be opting for the zoom call on Thanksgiving Day.

Keeping that connection with friends and family going even when it’s a bit of a challenge this holiday season.