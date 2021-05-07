Local shops gearing up for big Mother’s Day weekend

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are just two days left until Mother’s Day and with this being a time families come together and show their appreciation, 22News wanted to see how local businesses are doing.

With more people vaccinated, Mother’s Day could be the first time some families safely see each other. And that means local shops are seeing people go big.

“There’s been a lot of traffic this morning,” said Heidi Weeks on Friday. She’s the general manager, buyer, and partner at Plum in Greenfield.

The shop sells everything from local jewelry to cards, to clothes. However, their first year in business came with some challenges.

“We signed our lease in March and then two weeks later everything shut down,” Heidi told 22News. “We just kind of hunkered down and worked on our social media, it feels really good to see people come through the shop for Mother’s Day.”

At Rustic Romance in Millers Falls, its the comforts of home that people have been gravitating towards

“Bath bombs, homemade soaps, jewelry, those are all big sellers on Mother’s Day,” Owner Cindy Bayer said. “They’re looking to buy locally and small and we really appreciate that.”

But it’s not just about the gifts for moms, it’s about the time together. That’s what Johanna and Kristine said. Friends who raised their kids together, all they want is for their children to know they’re loved.

Johanna: And to be happy.

Kristine: Yeah

Johanna: That they can be happy

Kristine: Yeah. It’s like it goes over there now. It doesn’t stay with you anymore. It’s like you want them to find their happiness and for them to feel loved.

Lots of local shops might have some Mother’s Day promotions, whether it’s fresh flowers at Plum or goodie bags at Rustic Romance.