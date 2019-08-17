Local shops looking forward to tax-free weekend

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Andy’s & The Oak Shoppe in Greenfield is looking forward to the tax-free weekend as well.

The shop has seen a lot of business Saturday since they opened at 9:30 a.m Saturday morning.

The co-owner of Andy’s told 22News, tax-free weekend brings lots of local and out of town business to their store which is crucial to small businesses.

“Shop local,” Elizabeth Moore insists. “Support your local businesses tax-free weekend and all year round. It helps put money in your community and food on people’s tables.”

Moore also said tax-free weekend is the busiest time of the year for them. She said it’s like “Christmas in August.”

The store is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday for the last day of the tax-free weekend.