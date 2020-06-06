Local veterans’ in need to receive free food kits in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Upper Pioneer Valley Veterans’ Services District along with two other foundations will be distributing free lunches to veterans in need Saturday afternoon in Greenfield.

In a news release sent to 22News, the organization partnered with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation and 222cares to provide food to veterans who have limited access due to COVID-19. Food is scheduled to be given out at Greenfield Community College from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The food kits are provided by many local businesses including the Kraft Family and the Patriots Organization. Supplies are limited and are expected to go quickly. Those who couldn’t pre-register can call 413-772-1571.