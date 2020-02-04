Locals react to Gould’s Maple Sugar House not opening this year

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass (WWLP) — One of western Massachusetts’ favorite family-friendly restaurants, Gould’s Maple Sugar House in Shelburne Falls, announced Monday that they won’t be opening this year.

In the Facebook post they said:

“After a great success, as our family made pancakes and maple syrup for all to enjoy, we, as a family, have decided not to open Gould’s this year. Mom and all of us, thank you for visiting us for the past 60 wonderful years.”

Since being posted, there are nearly 500 comments from local lovers of the sugar house. There has been an outpouring of thanks, with comments saying “thank you for the awesome memories.” Some people went on to explain how they’ve been going there for decades, and have been posting family photos at Gould’s that were taken as far back as the 1980s.

Another local sugar house owner told 22News the news of Gould’s Sugar House closing is absolutely heartbreaking.

“Edgar Goule was a mentor to many of us in this business-it’s very sad…Always had a comment, always had encouragement,” Keith Dufresne, the owner of Dufresne’s Sugar House, told 22News.

22News has reached out to the owners for a statement on why they are not opening this year, or how long they anticipate to stay closed, but have not heard back yet.