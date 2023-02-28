GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As snow fell across western Massachusetts, some areas were hit harder than others. The hills and slopes of the Berkshires saw the jackpots.

22News was in Greenfield to see how Franklin County fared with this snowstorm. Typically up here in Franklin County, especially in the hill towns in the western part of the county, it’s colder and it gets more snow. That wasn’t necessarily the case with this storm but people I spoke to still enjoyed what mother nature had to offer.

According to reports from the National Weather Service, Hampden, and Hampshire County actually received more accumulation than Franklin. Snowfall amounts ranged from only about 2 inches in Shutesbury to about half a foot in Conway. And while this wasn’t any blockbuster storm, it did create some enjoyment for winter weather lovers.

“Oh, I love the snow. I like to sled with my grandchildren and have all kinds of fun,” said Dawn Powell of Shelburne Falls. “Yeah about the amount we were supposed to get but I feel like it’s going a little longer I thought it was supposed to stop this morning.”

Powell told 22News that she misses when she was younger and she remembers having winters with much more snow than we get now and especially this year. The snow just wrapped up here around an hour ago in downtown Greenfield.