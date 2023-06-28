LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Longmeadow is looking to increase security at Bliss Park after two children were left burned from a hazardous chemical poured on the slides earlier this month.

The town is considering adding security cameras to the area but some infrastructure improvements are needed before they are installed. Longmeadow Town Administrator Lyn Simmons said a fiber line needs to be run to Bliss Park in order to add cameras to the town’s network.

Right now, the town is out seeking estimates for this work and Simmons said she is going to request that the select board approve the use of ARPA funds to pay for this work.

“I believe and I hope the rest of the select board also believes that we got the support to do what we need to not just prevent this from potentially in the future but deters it, because if people believe there are cameras around, they are going to be deterred from doing something dumb,” said Select Board member Mark Gold.

Simmons said the Select Board should have more information on the camera installation and price quotes at meetings later this month or next.

According to the Longmeadow Police Department, the investigation into who poured the chemical on these slides is still ongoing.