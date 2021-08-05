Lost hikers rescued in Shelburne with help of drones

The tip of the pen on this tail map shows the approximate location where lost hikers’ cell phone was pinged. Image Courtesy: Shelburne Fire Department

SHELBURNE, Mass. (WWLP) – Rescue teams from multiple communities in Franklin County were able to rescue a group of lost hikers in Shelburne Wednesday night.

According to the Shelburne Fire Department, the four hikers had called 911, after they had become disoriented while hiking at the High Ledges Wildlife Sanctuary and were unable to find their way out.

State police were able to ping the caller’s cell phone to pinpoint their location, and the Greenfield Police and Fire Departments flew their drones about a mile into the sanctuary to confirm the hiker’s whereabouts.

Ground teams from the Shelburne, Shelburne Falls, and Colrain Fire Departments hiked to the heavily-wooded ravine where the hikers were located, and were then able to hike with them to the trailhead where the group had parked.

No one was injured in the incident.