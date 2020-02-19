“Love in a Backpack” volunteers make backpacks for women transitioning out of prison

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The “Love in a Backpack” project is giving women in western Massachusetts backpacks full of supplies they may need when they get out of prison.

“Dear Friend, we hope this backpack and the items in it will be helpful for you.” That’s how one of the letters, included in a backpack for women who get out of prison, starts. Included in the bag of necessities, is another necessity, encouragement.

The backpacks include toiletries, snacks, writing materials, and items to warm the body and heart. They get the items for the backpacks from volunteer donations as well as local businesses who donate. The rest are purchased with money from various grants.

“It’s a lot, it’s amazing though. You don’t realize how much is being put back out. When you walk out the door you feel alone. You don’t realize there are this many people here who are fighting for you and want you to do the right thing,” Greenfield resident who’s in pre-release at the Franklin County House of Corrections, Jenni Gunnells told 22News.

Gunnells is currently incarcerated but she helped out with a project, to make backpacks for women transitioning from prison back into the community. A backpack, she too will receive when she is released in a couple of months.

“It feels really good I guess I didn’t really realize the footwork that’s happening outside here for us women,” she continued.

The project began with a group of volunteers started by St. John’s Church in Ashfield. Volunteers stuff backpacks full of necessities for women re-entering the community. Now organizations such as the Franklin County Transition from Jail to Community Task Force are helping out.

“When you first imagine you’re like I’m sort of rebuilding my life here what is stuff I need right away that could be helpful. And that is the idea behind it is trying to be supportive,” Co-Chair of Franklin County Transition from Jail to Community Task Force, Mary McClintock said.

The project started with making around 30 backpacks three years ago. In 2020 their goal is 80 backpacks. So far they’ve made 75 backpacks this year.

For more information on the project and how you can get involved, click here.