Low turnout for Montague town election

Turnout was less than 10 percent for Montague’s annual town election, which was held Monday. The most tightly contested race in Franklin County’s second-most-populous community was for a three-year term as Tree Warden. Unofficial results show Mark Stevens outpolling Diana Souza 257-207.

In addition to races for selectman, town clerk, and other townwide positions, residents also voted for regional school committee, and town meeting members in each of Montague’s six precincts.

Turnout in the town of Montague was 8.28%.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.