Magic Wings Butterfly Conservatory in South Deerfield to reopen

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Magic Wings Butterfly Conservatory and Gardens in South Deerfield announced Tuesday they will reopen to the public on a limited basis starting Friday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, since being closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the conservatory plans to operate with reduced hours and visitor capacity inside the building for at least the first few weeks of reopening.

The conservatory has put in place several safety precautions to ensure the safety of guests and staff members.

Physical distancing

Required use of masks at all times inside the building

Temperatures taken at admission

Two-hour entrance blocks after which the building will be cleared and the next group of visitors will be allowed to enter

A waiting list for entrance once they have reached capacity

Their short-term schedule is as follows:

Friday, September 4 through Monday, September 7: OPEN 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, September 8 & Wednesday, September 9: CLOSED

Thursday, September 10 through Sunday, September 13: OPEN 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information about our reopening and restrictions are available at the Magic Wings website and on the Magic Wings Facebook page.