GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A section of Main Street in Greenfield will be closed Saturday for a community event.

From 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Main Street will be closed between Hope Street & High Street for Franklin County’s YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day.

The event is part of the YMCA’s national effort to improve the health and well-being of children and their families. There will be activities for children, live entertainment, prizes, healthy snacks and information from several businesses and community organizations to encourage kids to stay active during the summer months.

The event is being held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 in front of the Franklin County YMCA, and is free and open to the public.