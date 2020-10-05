Man arrested after allegedly shooting handgun, shotgun at two people in Heath

HEATH, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested in Heath Sunday after a report of an assault with a gun.

According to Mary Carey of the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, State Police troopers arrived at a Heath home on Route 8A around 7:00 p.m. Sunday night. The troopers were then able to locate 36-year-old Olin Schwenger-Sartz and arrest him.

Schwenger-Sartz allegedly assaulted two men he knew by firing shots from a handgun and a shotgun while drunk.

Schwenger-Sartz is charged with the following:

  • Two counts of Armed Assault with Intent to Murder
  • Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Weapon
  • Possession of a Loaded Firearm While Intoxicated
  • Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle 
  • Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Dwelling

Schwenger-Sartz is expected to be arraigned on Monday in Greenfield District Court.

