Man arrested after allegedly shooting handgun, shotgun at two people in Heath

HEATH, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested in Heath Sunday after a report of an assault with a gun.
According to Mary Carey of the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, State Police troopers arrived at a Heath home on Route 8A around 7:00 p.m. Sunday night. The troopers were then able to locate 36-year-old Olin Schwenger-Sartz and arrest him.
Schwenger-Sartz allegedly assaulted two men he knew by firing shots from a handgun and a shotgun while drunk.
Schwenger-Sartz is charged with the following:
- Two counts of Armed Assault with Intent to Murder
- Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Weapon
- Possession of a Loaded Firearm While Intoxicated
- Malicious Damage to a Motor Vehicle
- Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Dwelling
Schwenger-Sartz is expected to be arraigned on Monday in Greenfield District Court.