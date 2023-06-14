BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Bernardston police are investigating an incident Tuesday where a man was arrested for wearing tactical gear and driving a vehicle similar to a police cruiser.

An officer observed a suspicious vehicle around town Tuesday night that was similar to a police cruiser. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was allegedly wearing a tactical vest with a police-style badge pinned to the front. The man was also armed with a handgun, handcuffs, knives and other police-style equipment.

Credit: Bernardston Police Department

The man was arrested and police are working to hold him until a dangerousness hearing in court. Police say the man is known in New Hampshire for similar incidents and for impersonating a police officer.

Bernardston Police are reminding residents to call 911 if they ever see anything unusual in the community.