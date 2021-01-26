Man charged in multiple stabbing of elderly woman in Orange to undergo psychiatric evaluation

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man charged with armed assault to murder in the stabbing of an elderly woman in Orange was ordered held without bail and to undergo psychiatric evaluation Tuesday.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, 29-year-old James Gonzalez was arraigned in Orange District Court and charged with the following:

A&B with Dangerous Weapon +60

Armed Assault to Murder +60

A&B Dangerous Weapon Causing Serious Bodily Injury

A&B +60

A&B with Dangerous Weapon

Due to questions related to his competency and concerns over COVID-19, Gonzalez was not physically present during Tuesday’s hearing. A judge ordered him committed to Bridgewater State Hospital for further evaluation regarding competency and criminal responsibility, the DA’s office said.

Police were called to a home on Sunset Drive before 4 p.m. Monday after Gonzalez had allegedly stabbed a 71-year-old woman in her home multiple times. The elderly woman’s 15-year-old grandson had to pull Gonzalez off of her and got him out of the home.

She was taken to a hospital in Worcester and is expected to survive.

The reasoning for the attack is still being investigated, the DA’s office said. Investigators believe the attack was targeted.

Gonzalez is due back in court on February 12, 2021.