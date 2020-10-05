Man, dog dead after accident on Route 2 in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A person and a dog are dead and two others are seriously injured after an accident Sunday night in Greenfield.

According to Mary Carey from the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the crash occurred on Route 2 after 6:00 p.m. Sunday night. A Ford Explorer was attempting to pass a car by crossing over the centerline and drove into the other lane of opposite traffic, hitting a Toyota Yaris. The driver of the Yaris, a 41-year-old Acton man, and the dog in the vehicle died.

The driver of the Ford Explorer and a passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No charges are currently issued to the driver.

Officers are continuing to investigate the accident. The Greenfield Police Department, Massachusetts State Police from the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, State Police Crime Scene Services and Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section assisted in the accident.