Man faces numerous charges after state police seize narcotics during traffic stop on I-91 northbound

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Shelburne Falls State Police arrested a man after recovering drugs during a traffic stop Saturday night.

According to Massachusetts State Police, around 7 p.m., a car was pulled over after officers noticed it had an expired temporary Vermont registration on I-91 northbound.

State police say the officer who initiated the traffic stop informed the driver, 38-year-old Reginald Jones his car will be towed and asked him to step out to conduct a search.

As a result, officers seized the following both in the car and on Jones:

1,118 grams of cocaine

53 grams of crack cocaine

25 grams of heroin,

15 ecstasy pills

2 bags of marijuana

$500 in cash

Jones was arrested and taken to the Shelburne Falls Barracks where he was processed. His bail is set at $50,000 and he is currently being held at the Hampshire County House of Correction. Jone’s arraignment has been scheduled for Monday at Northampton District Court.

He is facing the following charges: