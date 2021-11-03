Man rescued after falling more than 40 feet down vertical embankment in Bernardston

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – On Wednesday at around 1:25 p.m. the Bernardston Police and Fire Departments were called to River Street near Church Street where a man working outside was reportedly on the ground.

According to the Bernardston Police Department, officers on site found that the man was on the other side of the guard rail and had fallen approximately 40-45 feet down a near vertical embankment and could not move, while partially in the frigid Fall River. The Western Mass Technical Rescue team was called and multiple agencies were on the way including Northfield Fire Department, Greenfield Fire Department, Turners Falls Fire Department, Northfield EMS, Longmeadow Fire Department, Agawam Fire Department, and MassDOT.

Courtesy of Bernardston Police Dept.

Two members of the Bernardston Fire Department rappelled to the victim to stabilize him. The man was later taken by helicopter to be treated for his injuries.